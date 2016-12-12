BRIEF-Varsav VR Q1 net profit rises to 406,870 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 406,870 ZLOTYS VERSUS 120,053 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 12 Yuke's :
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZKXEDL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 825,972 ZLOTYS VERSUS 398,343 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO