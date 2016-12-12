BRIEF-Solar Company Q1 net loss flat at 2.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Axial Retailing Inc :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) upgraded the company's rating to "A-" from "BBB+" - R&I
* Rating outlook stable- R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qmSwbV
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 305.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 242.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO