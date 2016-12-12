BRIEF-Varsav VR Q1 net profit rises to 406,870 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 406,870 ZLOTYS VERSUS 120,053 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 12 Ceres Inc :
* Says it began listing on TSE first section upgraded from TSE Mothers on Dec. 12
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0ul9CA
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 406,870 ZLOTYS VERSUS 120,053 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 825,972 ZLOTYS VERSUS 398,343 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO