BRIEF-Atende Q1 net loss shrinks to 108,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 108,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Internetworking and Broadband Consulting Co Ltd :
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 270,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vxy57H
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET LOSS 108,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing