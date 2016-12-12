Dec 12 Internetworking and Broadband Consulting Co Ltd :

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 270,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 2,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vxy57H

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)