BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Bukwang Pharmaceutical Ind Co Ltd :
* Says it distribute annual stock dividend of 0.2 new shares for each existing share
* Says new shares of total distribution amount is 7.2 million
* Says dividend distribution date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/0xvZZf
LONDON, May 15 French glass bottle maker Verallia launched a third repricing of its €1.375bn debt to take advantage of strong liquidity and favourable conditions in Europe’s leveraged loan market, banking sources said.