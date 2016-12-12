Dec 12 Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff Co Ltd

* Says unit's hog sales at 47 million yuan ($6.80 million) in Nov, average selling price up 4.9 percent m/m at 17.0 yuan/kg

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hePiWz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9141 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)