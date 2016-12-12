BRIEF-Atlanta Poland Q3 net profit down at 151,000 zlotys
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 151,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Tibet Galaxy Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan ($43.39 million) to set up investment fund worth 600 million yuan with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hkqZXO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9139 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO