BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical :
* Says its wholly owned pharmaceutical subsidiary plans to use 5.1 million yuan to set up a JV in Foshan with a Guangzhou-based import and export company
* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in buy and sale of traditional Chinese medicinal materials
* Says the subsidiary will hold 51 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oNuOek
LONDON, May 15 French glass bottle maker Verallia launched a third repricing of its €1.375bn debt to take advantage of strong liquidity and favourable conditions in Europe’s leveraged loan market, banking sources said.