Dec 12 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical :

* Says its wholly owned pharmaceutical subsidiary plans to use 5.1 million yuan to set up a JV in Foshan with a Guangzhou-based import and export company

* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in buy and sale of traditional Chinese medicinal materials

* Says the subsidiary will hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oNuOek

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)