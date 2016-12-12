BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to 200 million yuan ($28.92 million) to set up investment fund worth up to 400 million yuan
* Says it plans to boost Shanghai unit's registered capital to 1.0 billion yuan from 1.0 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2husV0i; bit.ly/2gCH9L9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9155 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing