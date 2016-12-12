BRIEF-Sanok Rubber Company Q1 net profit rises to 24.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Lanzhou Sanmao Industrial Co Ltd
* Says its five land sites have been auctioned for 495.4 million yuan ($71.64 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hDsaOr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9155 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
HELSINKI, May 15 Eye surgery and optical retail company Silmaasema Oyj on Monday became the latest company to consider an IPO in Helsinki bourse, suggesting listings were picking up in the Finnish economy as it recovers from a decade-long stagnation.