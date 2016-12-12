BRIEF-Scientist.com raises $24 million in an equity financing
* Raised $24 million in an equity financing co-led by Leerink Transformation Partners and 5AM Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Dec 12 Xinhua Holdings Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned mobile unit will buy 20 percent stake in Activate Interactive Pte Ltd at $1
* Says its unit also plans to buy 23 percent stake in Activate Interactive Pte Ltd at $1 before Dec. 12, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ds3k5w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Raised $24 million in an equity financing co-led by Leerink Transformation Partners and 5AM Ventures Source text for Eikon:
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ