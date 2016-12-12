BRIEF-Sanok Rubber Company Q1 net profit rises to 24.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston :
* Says it completed acquiring 100 percent stake in a Binzhou-based engine component company and 49 percent stake in a Tai'an-based wheel manufacturing company via new share issuance and cash payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2dZnkC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
HELSINKI, May 15 Eye surgery and optical retail company Silmaasema Oyj on Monday became the latest company to consider an IPO in Helsinki bourse, suggesting listings were picking up in the Finnish economy as it recovers from a decade-long stagnation.