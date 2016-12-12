Dec 12 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston :

* Says its shareholding changes due to private placement for acquisition and fund raising

* Says Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. raised stake in it to 22.7 percent from 0 percent

* Says BAIC Group cut stake in it to 21.7 percent from 33 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/suZOIV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)