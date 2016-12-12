BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Andon Health Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will use 74.9 million yuan to set up securities JV
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 1.5 billion yuan and the co to hold 4.99 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/VTKPGP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
LONDON, May 15 French glass bottle maker Verallia launched a third repricing of its €1.375bn debt to take advantage of strong liquidity and favourable conditions in Europe’s leveraged loan market, banking sources said.