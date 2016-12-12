BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Vtron Technologies Ltd
* Says it revises share private placement plan to raise up to 942 million yuan ($136.27 million) from 2.5 billion yuan preiviously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gCNkPb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9130 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing