BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 HLJ Technology :
* Says it completed issuing 11.2 million new shares to Amk Inv Systems Pte. Ltd. through private placement for T$378.1 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zd16iP
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing