Dec 12 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co., Ltd. :

* Says its shareholder, Hong Kong-based communications tech firm lowered stake in the co to 6.10 percent

* Says Huang Shengxi raised stake in the co to 7.3 percent from 0 percent

* Says Wang Yanming raised stake in the co to 5 percent from 0 percent

* Says previous release disclosed on Sep. 28

