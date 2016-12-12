BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Eclat Forever Machinery :
* Says it completed repurchasing 70,000 shares for T$997,465
* Says it repurchased 163,956 shares (0.5 percent stake) cumulatively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hjB2Nv
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing