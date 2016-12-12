BRIEF-Scientist.com raises $24 million in an equity financing
* Raised $24 million in an equity financing co-led by Leerink Transformation Partners and 5AM Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Dec 12 Sinopac Financial Holdings :
* Says its subsidiary Sinopac Bank will issue 2016 3rd series subordinated financial bonds, worth T$1.42 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$5 million for the bonds
* Maturity period from Dec. 23, 2016 to Dec. 23, 2023
* Says the fixed interest rate is 1.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FFcLA2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ