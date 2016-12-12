Dec 12 Sinopac Financial Holdings :

* Says its subsidiary Sinopac Bank will issue 2016 3rd series subordinated financial bonds, worth T$1.42 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$5 million for the bonds

* Maturity period from Dec. 23, 2016 to Dec. 23, 2023

* Says the fixed interest rate is 1.5 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FFcLA2

