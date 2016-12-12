Dec 12 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd

* Says unit wins land auction for 185.0 million yuan ($26.77 million)

* Says it or unit plans to buy property assets for 398.5 million yuan

* Says it plans to invest 140 million yuan to set up jv with partner

($1 = 6.9120 Chinese yuan renminbi)