Dec 12 Beijing Forever Technology :

* Says it plans to use 8 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Yixing with a Yixing-based company

* Says the new company with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in electricity customer service

* Says it will hold 80 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hZcVjZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)