BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Beijing Forever Technology :
* Says it plans to use 8 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Yixing with a Yixing-based company
* Says the new company with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in electricity customer service
* Says it will hold 80 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hZcVjZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing