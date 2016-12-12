BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Beijing Forever Technology :
* Says it will buy 40 million new shares of a Guizhou-based electric power company at 52.5 million yuan in total
* Says it will hold 5.2 percent stake in the target company after that
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3Mqyf8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing