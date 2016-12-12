BRIEF-Kruszwica Q1 net profit slightly down at 8.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 TYC Brother Industrial :
* Says its subsidiary NE Motor Co., Ltd. will sell a Changchun-based automative lighting company at 83 million yuan to a real estate development company
HONG KONG, May 15 China's Belle International Holdings, subject of a private equity takeover approach last month, posted its lowest full-year net profit since 2008 as it continues to grapple with e-commerce and shoppers' growing preference for sports shoes over traditional fashion footwear.