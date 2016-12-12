Dec 12 Taiwan Business Bank :

* Says it will issue 2016 2nd series subordinated financial bonds of T$1.7 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$10 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of seven years (from Dec. 20, 2016 to Dec. 20, 2023) and interest rate is 1.4 percent for the bonds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MJ9vUO

