BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow recommends no dividend payment on 2016 results
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
Dec 12 Taiwan Business Bank :
* Says it will issue 2016 2nd series subordinated financial bonds of T$1.7 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$10 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of seven years (from Dec. 20, 2016 to Dec. 20, 2023) and interest rate is 1.4 percent for the bonds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MJ9vUO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MJ9vUO
* Q1 NET LOSS 23,557 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 164,328 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO