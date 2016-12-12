BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Unity Opto Technology :
* Says it issued 58 million new shares at T$13.35 per share with amount of T$774.3 million
* Says the new share issue record date is Dec. 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2j0zAw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake in Alcoa Corp of 200,000 shares - SEC filing