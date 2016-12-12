BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow recommends no dividend payment on 2016 results
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND PAYMENT ON 2016 RESULTS Source text - http://bit.ly/2rj2ZGQ
Dec 12 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
* Says it sells 50 percent stake in Sichuan-East China gas pipeline for 22.8 billion yuan ($3.30 billion) to China Life Insurance, SDIC's transportation unit
* Says China Life Insurance will hold 43.86 percent stake in gas pipeline, SDIC's unit will have 6.14 percent stake after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hkTBjR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS 23,557 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 164,328 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)