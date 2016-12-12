Dec 12 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

* Says it sells 50 percent stake in Sichuan-East China gas pipeline for 22.8 billion yuan ($3.30 billion) to China Life Insurance, SDIC's transportation unit

* Says China Life Insurance will hold 43.86 percent stake in gas pipeline, SDIC's unit will have 6.14 percent stake after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hkTBjR

