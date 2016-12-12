BRIEF-Kruszwica Q1 net profit slightly down at 8.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Zhejiang Orient Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to 770 million yuan ($111.39 million) in funds
* Says it plans to invest up to 200 million yuan in capital trust
HONG KONG, May 15 China's Belle International Holdings, subject of a private equity takeover approach last month, posted its lowest full-year net profit since 2008 as it continues to grapple with e-commerce and shoppers' growing preference for sports shoes over traditional fashion footwear.