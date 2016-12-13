BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Tata Motors Ltd rises as much as 7 pct to 486.25 rupees; stock top pct gainer on the NSE index
** Morgan Stanley started the process for an undisclosed buyer to buy up to 50 mln shares at premium in a potential 24.99 bln-rupee ($370.8 mln) deal
** Deal price of up to 499.80 rupees a share for up to 1.73 pct stake in Tata Motors is at a 10 pct premium to the stock's Monday closing price of 454.40 rupees
** More than 50 mln shares change hands on the National Stock Exchange including two block deals early on Tuesday - exchange data
** Up to Monday's close, stock had risen about 16.1 pct this year compared with a 2.8 pct rise in the NSE index
($1 = 67.4027 Indian rupees)
