Dec 13 Onkyo Corp :
* Says it will issue 3rd series unsecured convertible
corporate bonds with warrants worth 600 million yen through
private placement
* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100
yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says the conversion price at 113 yen per share
* Says interest rate of 1.5 percent
* Says maturity on Dec. 28, 2017
* Says payment date on Dec. 29
* Says proceeds to be used to fund R& D and marketing
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/W8udfz
