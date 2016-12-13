Dec 13 Sony Corp :
* Says Sony and certain of its subsidiaries have reached a
settlement with the European Commission following an EU
antitrust investigation of competition in the secondary
batteries market involving a number of battery manufacturers.
* Says the settlement covers the period from Feb. 2004
through Oct. 2007
* Says Sony has agreed to pay a fine of approximately EUR
29.8 million in connection with the settlement
