Dec 13 Sony Corp :

* Says Sony and certain of its subsidiaries have reached a settlement with the European Commission following an EU antitrust investigation of competition in the secondary batteries market involving a number of battery manufacturers.

* Says the settlement covers the period from Feb. 2004 through Oct. 2007

* Says Sony has agreed to pay a fine of approximately EUR 29.8 million in connection with the settlement

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eZdopA

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)