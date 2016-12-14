BRIEF-China Dairy says 9-mnth net income attributable US$31.2 million
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
Dec 14 Marushohotta Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchase 1,694,900 shares of its common stock, at the price of 199,998,200 yen in total, on Dec. 14
* Says previous plan disclosed on Dec. 13
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ndiWLN
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* 9-mnth net income attributable to common shareholders US$31.2 million versus US$ 26.8 million
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.