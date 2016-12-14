Dec 14 Jiangsu Fengdong Thermal Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co's wholly owned unit, Fangxin Technology Company, entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with a unit of Yonyou Network Technology Co Ltd, Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd

* Pursuant to deal, parties to form strategic cooperation for products and technology, marketing and big-data service

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/1tGKNC

