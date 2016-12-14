Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- May 15.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 15 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,81