** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 3.50 pct; stock top pct loser on the NSE index

** Stock falls to lowest level since Nov 9 after company reports that Sept-quarter consolidated profit slumped by about 77 pct

** Daiwa Securities cites weak demand and high employee costs for the poor quarterly show; cuts target price to 350 rupees from 375 rupees

** Daiwa reaffirms "buy" rating; adds Coal India may benefit from a potential rise in average selling price of fuel supply agreement and e-auction coal

** As of Tuesday's close, stock down 7.23 pct this year compared with 3.5 pct rise on the NSE index