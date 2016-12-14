** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 3.50 pct; stock
top pct loser on the NSE index
** Stock falls to lowest level since Nov 9 after company
reports that Sept-quarter consolidated profit slumped by about
77 pct
** Daiwa Securities cites weak demand and high employee
costs for the poor quarterly show; cuts target price to 350
rupees from 375 rupees
** Daiwa reaffirms "buy" rating; adds Coal India may benefit
from a potential rise in average selling price of fuel supply
agreement and e-auction coal
** As of Tuesday's close, stock down 7.23 pct this year
compared with 3.5 pct rise on the NSE index