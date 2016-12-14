BRIEF-Manila Broadcasting says qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
Dec 14 Triumph Corporation Ltd :
* Says its two Tokyo-based information technology units to be merged into one on Feb. 1, 2017
* Says the two units are wholly owned by the co
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/GRO6gf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
* xG Technology reports first quarter 2017 results and conference call