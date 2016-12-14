BRIEF-Manila Broadcasting says qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
Dec 14 DLE Inc :
* Says 4,000 units of its 17th series options were exercised to 400,000 shares of its common stock on Dec. 14
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 567 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/y3d5Gr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
* xG Technology reports first quarter 2017 results and conference call