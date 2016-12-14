BRIEF-Manila Broadcasting says qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
Dec 14 Selvas AI Inc :
* Says it will buy land and building located in Gasan Digital Road 1, Geumchun-Gu, Seoul
* Says transaction amount is 16.47 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/eyN1eV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
* xG Technology reports first quarter 2017 results and conference call