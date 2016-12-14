BRIEF-Manila Broadcasting says qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
Dec 14 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd
* Says partially-owned buyout fund in deal to sell stakes in education firm for 680 million yuan ($98.53 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gZaqwZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9013 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
* xG Technology reports first quarter 2017 results and conference call