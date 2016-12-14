Dec 14 Jiangmen Sugarcane Chemical Factory Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in bio-pharma firm in Hebei for 673.2 million yuan ($97.59 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise 100.0 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Dec 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gHpjbw; bit.ly/2hugsqq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)