BRIEF-Manila Broadcasting says qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
Dec 14 Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network :
* Says it will pay quarter cash dividend of 0.13 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on Dec. 16
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Dec. 19 and the dividend will be paid on Dec. 19
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yQwu9T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly revenue 286.7 million pesos versus 265.9 million pesos
* xG Technology reports first quarter 2017 results and conference call