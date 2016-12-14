Dec 14 Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network :

* Says it will pay quarter cash dividend of 0.13 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on Dec. 16

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Dec. 19 and the dividend will be paid on Dec. 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yQwu9T

