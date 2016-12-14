BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Shandong Xinchao Energy Co Ltd
* Says it sells cable unit for 422 million yuan ($61.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gA0ZDo
($1 = 6.9019 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board