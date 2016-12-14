BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a JV in Shenzhen with a Shenzhen-based firm and the JV to set up project companies
* Says the JV with registered capital of 200 million yuan and the co to hold 70 percent stake in it
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board