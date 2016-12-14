BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Lushang Property Co Ltd :
* Says its unit to acquire 10 percent stake in four real estate firms respectively
* Says transaction price of totally 20 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Vl9bEZ
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board