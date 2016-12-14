PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 14 Lotus Health Industry Holding Group Company :
* Says it received first-instance judgment for lawsuit filed by a Xiangcheng-based rural credit cooperative association against two Henan-based firms and the co
* Says court ordered three defendants to return loan of 43 million yuan and related interests
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Rc0yHo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board