BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies says FY HEPS down 63.7 pct
* Fy heps and adjusted headline earnings per share are 74.7 and 69.2 cents per share, a decrease of 63.7% and 61.3% respectively
Dec 15 Changshu Automotive Trim Co Ltd
* Says it issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hPtnCu (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Fy heps and adjusted headline earnings per share are 74.7 and 69.2 cents per share, a decrease of 63.7% and 61.3% respectively
FRANKFURT, May 17 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: