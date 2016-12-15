BRIEF-Pharming Group Q1 operating result swings to EUR 3.9 mln profit
* Q1 NET PRODUCT SALES INCREASED BY 794% TO €15.2 MILLION (2016: €1.7 MILLION),
Dec 15 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd
* Says its Hong Kong unit invests 14.35 million pounds ($17.97 million) in UK's Atlas Genetics Ltd for 13.63 pct stake in the company
* GENERATED AN INCOME OF EUR 5.3 MILLION FROM COST SAVINGS IT DELIVERED UNDER A CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT IN GERMANY, RELATING TO YEAR 2015