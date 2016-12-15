Dec 15 Meganesuper Co Ltd :

* Says the co and Alcon Japan Ltd to buy MEGANE HOUSE CO.LTD for 300 million yen on Jan. 31, 2017

* Says the co to hold 66.7 percent voting rights in MEGANE HOUSE after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2l4gSV

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)