BRIEF-ABN Amro targets ROE of 13.2% over Q1 2017
* TARGETS DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF 50% OVER 2017 Source text: http://abn.com/2qQ7Y4y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 15 Sinopac Financial Holdings :
* Says subsidiary SinoPac Securities(Asia) to merge with Tung Shing Securities (Brokers) and Tung Shing futures (Brokers) with record date of Feb. 13, 2017
* Says SinoPac Securities(Asia) holds 100 percent stake in Tung Shing Securities (Brokers) and Tung Shing futures (Brokers)
* Says Tung Shing Securities (Brokers) and Tung Shing futures (Brokers) will dissolve after merger
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CqfB6N; goo.gl/iZcsT1; goo.gl/Ya0EnZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* TARGETS DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF 50% OVER 2017 Source text: http://abn.com/2qQ7Y4y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees