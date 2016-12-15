Dec 15 Sinopac Financial Holdings :

* Says subsidiary SinoPac Securities(Asia) to merge with Tung Shing Securities (Brokers) and Tung Shing futures (Brokers) with record date of Feb. 13, 2017

* Says SinoPac Securities(Asia) holds 100 percent stake in Tung Shing Securities (Brokers) and Tung Shing futures (Brokers)

* Says Tung Shing Securities (Brokers) and Tung Shing futures (Brokers) will dissolve after merger

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CqfB6N; goo.gl/iZcsT1; goo.gl/Ya0EnZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)