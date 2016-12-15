BRIEF-Cartrack Holdings says full-year revenue up 13 pct
* Fy subscriber growth of 19 pct to 600 610 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Dec 15 Tesco Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 220 won/share for 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 4.27 billion won
* Says dividend payment date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/J0g0B0
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Fy subscriber growth of 19 pct to 600 610 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.