BRIEF-ABN Amro targets ROE of 13.2% over Q1 2017
* TARGETS DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF 50% OVER 2017 Source text: http://abn.com/2qQ7Y4y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 15 Sealand Securities Co Ltd
* Says trading in shares has halted on Dec 15 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hxYIdq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* TARGETS DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF 50% OVER 2017 Source text: http://abn.com/2qQ7Y4y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees